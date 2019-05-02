Obituary: John Hawkins Anderson, 89, of California

John Hawkins Anderson, 89, of San Francisco, Calif., died March 12, 2019.

He was born March 22, 1930, in Nashville to the late Bailey Anderson and Winona Hawkins Anderson.

He was a graduate of Nashville High School; earned a master of City Planning degree from the University of California-Berkley, and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a city planner for the city of San Francisco.

Survivors include: his son, Aaron Bailey Anderson of San Francisco, and a daughter, Carolyn Gray Anderson of Los Angeles; sisters, Joanne Smith of Edmond, Okla., and Joyce Woodruff of Nashville.

A memorial service will be held in San Francisco in May, followed by a memorial service in Nashville at a later date.

