Obituary: Donyell Michael ‘Head’ King, 23, of Nashville

Donyell Michael

‘Head’ King

Donyell Michael King, lovingly known as, “Head” was born July 11, 1995 in Hope, Ark., to Shaunelle Donnette Finley and Donald Ray King. He departed his life on May 13, 2019.

He was a 2013 graduate of Nashville High School. He was an outstanding Scrapper and all-around athlete throughout his school years. He continued his education at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark., where he played college football. He was employed by the United States Postal Service until his untimely death. Head was an outgoing, respectful and loving young man, who loved spending time with family and friends. His love and warmth will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Donyell was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Charles Finley, paternal grandparents, Fannie Hamilton King and Richard King Sr., his aunt Denita King and uncle Richard King, III.

Donyell leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Donald “Duck” and Shaunelle King; maternal grandmother, Deborah Finley-Burton all of Mineral Springs, Ark.; four sisters, Whitney Finley of Nashville, Ark.; Samiah Griffin of Virginia Beach, Va., Zaysia & Saniya King of Hot Springs, Ark.; three brothers: Markell King, Marquise King & Davario Anderson all of Nashville, Ark.; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Barbara Finley of Schaal, Ark.; very special love, Kayla Hines, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service were at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Sixth Street Auditorium, Nashville, Ark. Burial followed in Sunset Garden Cemetery, Nashville.

Travis Alvin Jackson

Travis Alvin Jackson, age 73, of Saratoga, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1946 in Gillham, Ark., the son of the late Jerome Jackson and Dorothy Mae (Coffee) Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was a member of the Southside Church of Christ in Saratoga and was retired from Domtar as a supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Joyner) Jackson, oldest son Timothy Jackson, and brother Roland Jackson.

He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Jackson of Ozark and Jeff Morgan; one daughter Laurie Gray and husband Robert B. of Saratoga; two brothers, Theral Jackson of Guernsey, and Larry Jackson and wife Pam of Dierks; two sisters, Dottie Dillard of Bodcaw and Roma Jackson of Dierks; five grandchildren, Ashley Jackson of Texarkana, Texas, Joshua Gray of Saratoga, Austin Gray of Saratoga, Aaron Gray of Saratoga, and Lance Jackson of Newhope; as well as two great-grandchildren, Ethan Jackson and Dawson Smith, and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Southside Church of Christ in Saratoga.

Donations can be made in Mr. Jackson’s honor to the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 123, Saratoga, AR 71859.

