Obituary: Denell R. Thurman, 39, of Nashville

Denell R. Thurman, Sr., 39, of Nashville died April 24, 2019, in Dallas.

He was born April 30, 1980, in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Debra A. Thurman.

He had lived in Nashville since the age of 17 and was a NHS grad. He was a member of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ.

Survivors include: his wife, Chiquita Thurman of Dallas; his mother, Debra Thompson of Nashville; a son, Denell R. Thurman, Jr., of Mineral Springs; daughters, Asia’Nae Thurman and Dequasha Thurman; two stepdaughters, Quishanti Williams and Zuiriana Thurman, both of Dallas; a sister, LaKeya Davis of Nashville; a brother, Wayne Lee, Jr., of Shreveport.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., in Hope

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Sixth Street Auditorium in Nashville.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service, Saturday.

Burial will follow at Cummings Cemetery in Clow. Arrangements are by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc.

