Obituary: Critt Stewart, Sr., of Tollette

Critt Stewart Sr., of Tollette died May 7, 2019.

He was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Tollette, to the late Jimmie and Louise Stewart.

He was a member of First Church of God in Tollette, and was retired from the GN&A Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Herbert, Jimmie Neal, Dorse Lee Stewart, and a daughter, Crystal Stewart.

Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Elaine Stewart; four sons, Keith Stewart, Critt Stewart, Jr., Rodney Woodruff, Brandon Williamson; daughters Harriet Batson, Denise Richardson, and Marla Williams; a brother, Robert Stewart; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of God in Tollette, with Pastor Charles Green presiding. Burial will follow at a later date due to weather conditions. Visitation was noon until service time at the church.

