Obituary: Charles Henry Lamb, 83, of Nashville

Charles Henry Lamb, age 83 of Nashville, Ark., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Prescott, Ark.

He was born May 13, 1935, in Nashville to the late Charlie Fred Lamb and Iva Snow Bissell Lamb. He was retired from Case Shear as a Finisher. Charles was of the Baptist Faith, he dearly loved hunting and fishing and was very good at it. Squirrels did not have a chance if Charles was around. He was an avid walker at the city park for years. Most of all, Charles loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Derek Wooten Pate; three sisters, Lavon Fritts, Lorene Brown and Louise Bennett.

His survivors include: the love of his life for almost 60 years, Cleatha Lamb of Nashville; three children; Linda and husband Steve Pate of Nashville, Brenda Spradling of Nashville, and Patrick and wife Darla Lamb of Nashville; three sisters, Martha Melson of Nashville, Dora Jean Lamb of Nashville and Janice Davis of Nashville; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were be Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Rondy Briggs officiating. Viewing was Sunday, 1:30 until 2:30 at Nashville Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville City Park, 1301 West Johnson Street, Nashville, AR 71852 in his memory.

