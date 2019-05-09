Obituary: Bobby Dale Kesterson, 70, of Dierks

Bobby Dale Kesterson, 70, of Dierks, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1949, in De Queen. He was a Christian and was retired from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelsie Roosevelt and Cozie Kirby Kesterson; two brothers, Donald Kesterson and Ronald Kesterson; and a sister, Norma Kesterson.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Kesterson; two daughters, Michelle Kesterson of Waterloo, Iowa, and Jeanie Damazio of Hot Springs, Ark.; three granddaughters, Isabella Kelsie Shefchik of Waterloo, Keri Rowley of Hot Springs, and Stacy Robinson of Ft. Valley, Ga.; two grandsons, Brock Bennett and Dan Bennett; and a number of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Kesterson were at 10 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Dierks with Dr. David Blase and James Butler officiating. Burial followed in Burg Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m., May 5 at the chapel in Dierks.

