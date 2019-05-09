Obituary: Billy Luke Spears, 88, of Nashville

Billy Luke Spears, age 88 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born July 7, 1930 in Belton, Ark.,s the son of the late Luke and Willie Belle Kimble Spears.

Mr. Spears was a member of and loved Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. He worked for over sixty years as a body technician for Ball Chevrolet and York Gary Chevrolet. Mr. Spears served for over thirty years and retired from the Nashville Fire Department, and was a United States Army veteran. He loved hunting, fishing, drinking coffee with friends, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and spending time with family, grandkids, and his great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by three brothers: Clifford Spears, Cloid Spears, Donald Spears, and one sister, Dorothy Chism.

Survivors include: his wife of 68 years, Irene Spears of Nashville, Ark.; two daughters, Marsha Taylor and husband, Paul of Texarkana, Texas; Glenda Bedwell and husband Clint of Nashville, Arl.; one sister Virginia White of Dierks, Ark.; four grandchildren, Luke Taylor and wife, Christy; Megan Elizondo and husband, Daniel; Charlie Peek and wife, Kristi; and Stan Bedwell; seven great-grandkids Kayden Peek, Hope Peek, Lucy Taylor, Jillian Taylor, Molly Taylor, Natalie Taylor, and Ari Elizondo.

Visitation were 10:00 until 12:00, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Merrell Cemetery, with Bro. Brent Thompson and Bro. Glen Green officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 212, Nashville, AR 71852; or the charity of your choice.

