Obituary: Addie Belle Echols Rogers, 98, of Mineral Springs

Addie Belle Echols Rogers, 98 of Mineral Springs, Ark., departed this life Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at her home in Mineral Springs. She was born Oct. 28, 1920 in Little River County to Sam and Linda Arnold Echols.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, C.C. Rogers, Sr.; a son, Carnell Rogers; a daughter, Patricia Ann Rogers Gray; as well as brothers George Echols, Homer Echols, and Billy Echols; sisters Polly Day, Ora Mears, Annie Echols, and Myrtle Echols; a little sister two years old, Delia Echols.

She is survived by: one son, Bruce Rogers of Mineral Springs; son-in-law Robert L. Gray of Saratoga; grandsons Rodney Rogers of Mineral Springs, Sam (Tonya) Rogers of Nashville, Carl Rogers of Nashville, Timmy Rogers of Nashville, Robert B. Gray of Saratoga; granddaughters Tina Rogers and Terri Gray of Saratoga; as well as great granddaughters, great grandsons, and great-great grandchildren, and a host of friends and family.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belcher, La. A homemaker, a mother, a wife, a seamstress, hair dresser, and a friend to all those around her.

Services will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Gaddis officiating. Interment will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on facebook.

