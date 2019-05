Nashville School District’s ‘Art at the Arena May 6-8

“Art at the Arena,” the Nashville School District’s annual student art show, will be held May 6-8 at Scrapper Arena.

The show will showcase student art from Nashville Primary School, Nashville Elementary, Nashville Junior High and Nashville High School.

The opening ceremony will be Monday, May 6, from 3-6 p.m.

The show will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 7-8.

Admission is free.

The public is invited to attend.

