Nashville, Mineral Springs to being summer feeding programs

The Scrapper Lunch Express will open June 3 and continue through Aug. 2 in the Nashville Primary School cafeteria.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Breakfast will be served at primary July 22-Aug. 2 from 7:30-8:30 a.m..

The service will close July 1-5 for the holiday week.

Mobile locations for the lunch program only will be offered.

Locations and times include the following:

Nashville administration office, 600 N. 4th St. 11-11:30 a.m.

600 Puryear St. outside the Brentwood entrance dead end at 7th and Gains, 10:30-11 a.m.

Dillard Street Apartments behind Carver Circle, 11:05-11:30 a.m.

Toland Heights Park at Evergreen and Frisco behind the fire station, 11:35-12:05

Corner of Henderson and Washington Streets, 12:10-12:40 p.m.

Diamond Lodge Trailer Park, 1214 Mine St., 12:45-1:15 p.m.

The express takes summer lunches to children by bus in areas of children who typically receive free or reduced lunches during the academic year.

The Mineral Springs School District’s summer feeding program starts June 3 and will run through June 28 in the new cafeteria on campus.

Anyone up to 18 years of age will eat at no charge for breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be provided to all children under 18, at no cost, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

