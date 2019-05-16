Nashville graduation Sunday (May 19) at Scrapper Arena

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Graduation ceremonies for the Nashville High School class of 2019 will be held Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. in Scrapper Arena. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

School officials say there will be no balloons, signs or noisemakers allowed in the Arena.

Honor graduates, valedictorian, salutatorian and most valauble graduate will be introduced at the Lions Club Honor Graduate Thursday night.

Karen Garduza will give the welcome address, followed by Julianne Futrell with the address in Spanish.

The class song is “I’m Not Gonna Cry.”

Counselor Crystal Evans will review the seniors’ scholarships.

Garrett Talley will introduce band director Sarah Jo Morris, who will give the faculty charge to the graduates.

Superintendent Doug Graham will introduce the district’s board of education and administration.

Graham, Assistant Principal Krista Parker and board president Mark Canaday will present diplomas.

The audience and graduates will sing the NHS “Alma Mater” before Graham presents the 2019 graduating class.

Members of the senior class include the following:

Brooklyn Michelle Anderson, Zachary Roy Backus, SteyAnna Michelle Bailey, Laken Michelle Baird, Candice Cheyenne Banks, Hannah Grace Barfield, Drevian Deshaun Batts, Madison DiAnne Beam, Priscila Beavers, Bravyn Cole Bell, Kimberly Denise Bell, Latoria Covae Benson, Bryanna Rhae Billingsley.

Kristin Rayne Boone, Erika Jasmin Bretado, Ja’Varez Deshun Carthorne Brown, Miguel Angel Bustos, Grace Carrie Campbell, Shalene Cardenas, Kalob Franklin Carpenter, Katie Lynn Carroll, Makenna Denise Chafin, Tanner Lee Chism, Scott Edward Clay, Caleb Hayes Clayton.

Savion Lakeith Coburn, Karina Grace Cogburn, Taurean Yardell Coulter Jr., Robert Crabtree, Marlen Cuellar, Matthew Blake Culp, Jessica Rose Deaton, Bailey Elizabeth DeWalt, Brooklyn Nicole Dinkins, Zachary Casen Drummond, Robert Morgan Dunham, Robert Austin Easley, Jessica Olivia-Denise Erdman, Jennifer R. Estrada, Brianna Ashley Fatherree.

Hannah Cheyenne Faulkner, Alexus Necole Featherston, Armando Torres Fraire, Julianne Elizabeth Futrell, Nicolas Garcia Jr., Karen Garduza, Levester Gillard Jr., Jamarta Dontrell Gilliam, Anthony David Gonzalez, Tamia Iman Haislip, Katilynn Grace Hanney, Trevor Kyle Harris, Armani Kajuan Hatchett, Reynaldo Hernandez Jr.

Konisha Danielle Hillery, Katelyn Grace Hipp, Ta’kendrick Demon Hopkins, Kristopher Scott Horne, Jaydon Hostetler, Jon Elijan Howard, William Barrett Jackson, Tristen Jamison, D’ante Tremaine Jefferson, Alaza’ Sandrea Johnson, Nevaeh Marie Jordan, Chance Montgomery Katzer, Brody Garrett King, Cason Makenzie Lemons.

Joshua Israel Maldonado, Samuel E. Maroon, Isabelle Cathryn Martin, Yemser Alexander Aguilar Matute, Darren Thomas May, Isaiah Mayo, Taneya Sha’kiel Mays, William Curtis McAlister, Kaitlyn Rose McConnell, Glen Wilson McCurdy IV, Lashaunda Briayana McDuffie.

Jaiden Antonio Medina, Bradley Cole Moore, Jacob Wilton Moorer, Nadorian Deangelo Morrison, Devonte’ Isaiah Neal, Caitlyn Rayne Noley, Xavier Kaeshawn Nunally, Shycoby Shelton Lee O’Donnell, Arlene Padilla, Aisleen Tiora Marshae Palmer, Bladen Scott Parker, Colton Dale Patterson, Cristhian David Pena, Alisha Ivette Perez, Elizabeth Perez, Shawnde Allen Perez.

Jalyn Laurel Pinson, Raley Lynn Potter, Alexandria Leigh Prescott, Andrew Cole Reeder, Brant Lee Reeder, Latre Shundell Richard Jr., Carlos Daniel Rocha, Mireya Bustos-Rodriguez, April Rachelle Ruffaner, Peuton Derrell Sampson, Joey Charles Scroggins III, Savannah Grace Smead, Macy Gail Smith, Takhari Jevon Smith.

Chrisaiya Kakeya Spencer, Cecily Brooke Sweeden, Adriannea Brooke Tait, Garrett Eley Talley, Rebecca Ann Tozcano, Riahael Leigh Vallee, Criss Manuel Villartoro, Emily June Webb, Kristen Elisabeth Westfall, Jordan Cole White, Charles Braden Williams, Dalton Joseph Wilson.

Like this: Like Loading...