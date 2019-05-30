‘Music at the Mercantile’ this Saturday, June 1

The Gap Mercantile in Caddo Gap will host their first “Music at the Mercantile” music night this Saturday, June 1. The event will feature music by the McWilliams Family Band.

The Gap Mercantile is located in the heart of Caddo Gap in the shadow of the Indian Monument. The store is a nostalgic take on the old general stores of yesteryear. Inside you can find everything from hand made crafts and jams to vintage sodas and candies. They also offer a nice selection of antiques.

The night of music this Saturday will feature The McWilliams Family. Gary and Lynna McWilliams along with their daughters are owners of the store. The family brings a homespun charm to the establishment and the music they will perform speaks of their commitment to the better things from our past.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of the store. The store will be open for popcorn and drinks during the show. The McWilliams have announced that in case of rain the show will be cancelled.

The concert is an unofficial start to summer in Caddo Gap. The store has extended their hours to Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Labor Day.

For more information about the show or The Gap Mercantile at www. facebook.com/gapmercantile or call (870) 356-2100.

