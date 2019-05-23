Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce puts final touches on this week’s Good Ol’ Days festival

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

MOUNT IDA – Montgomery County will kick off the official start to the summer season with Good Ol’ Days sponsored by the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25.

The annual event draws people from all across Arkansas and the region to the courthouse square in Mount Ida for two days of fun and music. The festival has something for everyone with plenty of vendors, food, live entertainment and events for the kids. There will also be a car and motorcycle show Saturday.

The festival opens Friday at 12 p.m. with vendors setting up that morning. As of press time, Gail Pitts-Holloway reports at least 10 food vendors have registered and over 30 other vendors will bring a huge variety of items for sale. Everyone is encouraged to get an early start Friday so they can take advantage of the great weather expected for the weekend.

The Chamber has rented a 10,000 watt generator to provide electricity for even more vendors this year. As a result this year’s event is looking as if it could be one of the biggest in years.

Activities scheduled include a kiddie carnival and mini golf that will be available during regular festival hours and a petting zoo. Ouachita Artists Gallery will be doing face painting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they will host a sidewalk art competition across the street from their gallery Saturday as well.

This year’s Good Ol’ Days will feature something new thanks to the students at Caddo Hills High School. They will be bringing an “Escape Bus” to the festival. Escape rooms have grown into a phenomenon and they bring a unique portable experience to the event.

Friday night will feature a Gospel music show on the square.

Saturday the festival opens at 9 a.m. registration for the car and motorcycle show is from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with awards being presented following the car show. Proceeds from the car show will help benefit local fire departments.

Live entertainment continues Saturday with the Robertson Tradition taking the stage at 12 p.m. and Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands will headline the Front Porch Stage Saturday night at 7 p.m.

For more information contact the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce at (870) 867-2723, or visit their website at mtidachamber.com

