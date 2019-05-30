Motorcycle poker run added to 2019 Diamond Festival

Plans are being finalized for the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce’s Diamond Festival to be held on June 8 at the Pike County Courthouse Square.

Festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with a parade. Participants are asked to line up at the former Sun Printing building prior to the start time. The parade will travel through town and end at the Cossatot building parking lot. The public, business and clubs are encouraged to participate with floats, entries or horses to help make the parade as large as possible.

The 2019 Diamond Pageant winners will be included in the parade.

A large variety of vendors have confirmed for the festival, including jewelry, food, cosmetics, clothing and nonprofit health checks. Event organizers state that they have something for everyone, but will accept any other vendors that wish to participate.

Businesses around the square will have their goods for sale on the sidewalks as well.

Multiple activities for children are planned including bounce houses, games, 9-hole putt-putt golf, small train car rides, petting zoo and small horse rides. Attendees can pay per activity or purchase an arm band for all day fun.

A cake walk is set for the square that morning, a car show and musical entertainment will be featured on the stage from 4 p.m. to late evening.

The inaugural “Field of Diamonds” motorcycle poker run will also be conducted that day, with registration at 8:30 a.m. then beginning at 10 a.m. and finishing at Queen of Diamond Inn later that day. The event will be hosted by the Hells Valley Free Riderz Riding Club and the Arkansas Families of Fallen Officers, Inc.

Stops will include Swaha Marina, Dunlaps Store in Kirby, Kirby Landing marina, Self Creek Marina and Albert Pike State Pike Flood Memorial. The poker run will be sponsored by such local businesses as Kirby Landing and Motel, Self Creek Marina, Swaha Lodge and Marina, Diamonds Old West Cabins, Southern Dine Cafe, Pizza Inn and Sonic of Murfreesboro.

Registration will be conducted at the Crater of Diamonds State Park pavilion at 2019 State Park Road in Murfreesboro. Cost will be $20 for the first hand, $10 for each extra hand or $5 for an extra card.

Prizes for the poker run will include a 2-night stay at Swaha Lodge and Kirby Landing, a party barge rental at Self Creek, lots of gift cards to local eateries as well as lots of door prizes.

For more information about or entry into the poker run, call Richard Curry at (870) 557-3131, the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce at (870) 285-3131 or the Murfreesboro Mayor’s Office at (870) 285-3732.

Those who participate in the poker run will be invited to participate in the 9 a.m. parade.

