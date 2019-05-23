Dierks public meeting June 4 to gauge park, recreational needs

The City of Dierks invites it’s citizens and other interested persons to a public meeting held at the Dierks Community Center June 4 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to identify potential outdoor park and recreation needs and priorities.

Following the identification process, city officials will select those priorities to be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for a matching grant application.

Ethnic minorities, persons with special needs, elderly persons over 55, and special interest groups are encouraged to attend and participate.

For those unable to attend the meeting, you may phone Dierks City Hall at (870) 286-2671 to submit any comments. Written comments may be submitted to Dierks City Hall, P.O. Box 122, Dierks, Arkansas 71833.

