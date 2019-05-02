Dierks Outlaw basketball skills camp set for May

The Outlaw Basketball Fundamental Skills Camp will be held this month for students entering grades 3rd-7th.

The boys’ camp will be May 6-8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. daily. The girls’ camp will be May 13-15 from 3:30-5:30 daily.

The camp cost is $35.

Skills to be taught will include ball handling, defensive stance, passing, shooting, rebounding footwork.

For more information, contact coaches Kevin Alexander, (870) 557-2735 or Todd Finley, (870) 826-2872.

(Note: campers will meet coaches in the elementary gym after school. Campers will need to be picked up at the high school gym.)

