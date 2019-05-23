Dierks hires new high school principal

Next school year at Dierks High School will see the return of a former student and teacher in an administration role.

The Dierks School Board voted last week to hire Chad Lites to replace Jeff Jones as DHS principal. Jones will leave the district at the end of this school year after one year on the job.

Lites is currently employed by De Queen High School where he has been since 2014 teaching Computerized Business Applications and serves as assistant softball coach. He worked at DHS from 1999-2014 and taught business class, coached softball and golf and was Dean of Students. He has also worked at Nashville Junior High School in the late 1990s and Horatio High School in the early 90s with a short venture as an insurance agent in between.

Lites received his degree in business education from Henderson State University and a his Master’s in school administration from East Texas State University. He holds degrees and certifications from Henderson State University business education endorsement, coaching endorsement, principal’s endorsement and superintendent endorsement.

Lites’ wife, Tammy, also teachers at De Queen Middle School, as does his daughter, Caitlin Collins. Son Cody is a junior at Henderson State University.

Chad and Tammy became grandparents in May 2018 when Paisley Grace Collins was born.

