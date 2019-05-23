Dierks High School Sports Banquet

Dierks High School held its sports banquet last week and the following awards were presented:
Outlaw Basketball
All-State – Aaron Stokes
All-Region – Aaron Stokes, Zane Cox, Cameron Pugh
Defense Award – Austin Alexander
Free Throw Award – Cameron Pugh
Hustle Award – Cameron Pugh
Leadership Award – Cameron Pugh, Zane Cox
Assist Award – Kaden Helms
Steals Award – Kaden Helms
3-Point Award – Kaden Helms
Rebound Award – Aaron Stokes
Team MVP – Aaron Stokes
Blocks Award – Aaron Stokes
6th Man Award – Will Sirmon
Most Improved – Braden Tabler
Lady Outlaw Basketball
All-District – Gabby Strasner, Halle Mounts
3-Point Award – Halle Mounts
Defensive Award – Delaney Eckert
Hustle Award – Jaycee Runnels
Most Assists – Halle Mounts
Most Steals – Gabby Strasner
Most Rebounds – Delaney Eckert
Best Free Throw % – Jacy White
Leadership Award – Gracie Thomas
Best Teammate – Emily Gordon
Most Improved – Taylor Pounds
Outlaw Football
Larry Reel Award – Brian Burk
Offensive MVP – Chandler Lowerey
Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Kelby Jewell
Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Cameron Pugh
Newcomer of Year – Andrew Kirby
Defensive MVP – George Thomas
Outlaw Baseball
All-State – Zane Cox
All-District – Zane Cox, George Thomas, Chandler Lowery
All-Star Nominee – Zane Cox
Most Improved – Andrew Mack
Top Newcomer – Braxton Claborn
Offensive MVP – Zane Cox
Defensive MVP – Zane Cox
Lady Outlaw Softball
All-State – Delaney Eckert
All-State Honorable Mention – Halle Mounts, Macy Eckert, Delaney Eckert
All-District – Jaycee Runnels, Delaney Eckert, Macy Eckert, Halle Mounts
All-District Honorable Mention – Kynise Hill
Sophomore/Junior Class Nominee – Halle Mounts
Team Player Award – Autumn Greenwood
Golden Glove Award – Halle Mounts
Most Improved – Kasyn Turner
Best Batting Average .479, On Base % .561, Most RBIs (20), Most Doubles (9) – Macy Eckert
Most Home Runs – Jaycee Runnels
Most Runs Scored (25) Most Walks (18), Quality ABs (58%)
Most Singles (17), Most Hits (24), Most Strikeouts (113)
Outaw Track
Outstanding Thrower – Brian Burk
Outstanding Sprinter – Andrew Kirby
Outstanding Distance Runner – Joseph Hutchison
Lady Outlaw Track
Outstanding Thrower – Aubrey McGhee
Outstanding Sprinter – Emily Gordon
Outstanding Distance Runner – Taylor Pounds
Program Awards
Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award – Zane Cox, Delaney Eckert
Steve Martin Heart of an Outlaw Award – Cameron Pugh, Delaney Eckert
Mr. Outlaw Award – Zane Cox
Ms. Outlaw Award – Gracie Thomas
Drew Walston Award – Zane Cox, Gabby Strasner