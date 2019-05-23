Dierks High School Sports Banquet

Dierks High School held its sports banquet last week and the following awards were presented:

Outlaw Basketball

All-State – Aaron Stokes

All-Region – Aaron Stokes, Zane Cox, Cameron Pugh

Defense Award – Austin Alexander

Free Throw Award – Cameron Pugh

Hustle Award – Cameron Pugh

Leadership Award – Cameron Pugh, Zane Cox

Assist Award – Kaden Helms

Steals Award – Kaden Helms

3-Point Award – Kaden Helms

Rebound Award – Aaron Stokes

Team MVP – Aaron Stokes

Blocks Award – Aaron Stokes

6th Man Award – Will Sirmon

Most Improved – Braden Tabler

Lady Outlaw Basketball

All-District – Gabby Strasner, Halle Mounts

3-Point Award – Halle Mounts

Defensive Award – Delaney Eckert

Hustle Award – Jaycee Runnels

Most Assists – Halle Mounts

Most Steals – Gabby Strasner

Most Rebounds – Delaney Eckert

Best Free Throw % – Jacy White

Leadership Award – Gracie Thomas

Best Teammate – Emily Gordon

Most Improved – Taylor Pounds

Outlaw Football

Larry Reel Award – Brian Burk

Offensive MVP – Chandler Lowerey

Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Kelby Jewell

Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Cameron Pugh

Newcomer of Year – Andrew Kirby

Defensive MVP – George Thomas

Outlaw Baseball

All-State – Zane Cox

All-District – Zane Cox, George Thomas, Chandler Lowery

All-Star Nominee – Zane Cox

Most Improved – Andrew Mack

Top Newcomer – Braxton Claborn

Offensive MVP – Zane Cox

Defensive MVP – Zane Cox

Lady Outlaw Softball

All-State – Delaney Eckert

All-State Honorable Mention – Halle Mounts, Macy Eckert, Delaney Eckert

All-District – Jaycee Runnels, Delaney Eckert, Macy Eckert, Halle Mounts

All-District Honorable Mention – Kynise Hill

Sophomore/Junior Class Nominee – Halle Mounts

Team Player Award – Autumn Greenwood

Golden Glove Award – Halle Mounts

Most Improved – Kasyn Turner

Best Batting Average .479, On Base % .561, Most RBIs (20), Most Doubles (9) – Macy Eckert

Most Home Runs – Jaycee Runnels

Most Runs Scored (25) Most Walks (18), Quality ABs (58%)

Most Singles (17), Most Hits (24), Most Strikeouts (113)

Outaw Track

Outstanding Thrower – Brian Burk

Outstanding Sprinter – Andrew Kirby

Outstanding Distance Runner – Joseph Hutchison

Lady Outlaw Track

Outstanding Thrower – Aubrey McGhee

Outstanding Sprinter – Emily Gordon

Outstanding Distance Runner – Taylor Pounds

Program Awards

Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award – Zane Cox, Delaney Eckert

Steve Martin Heart of an Outlaw Award – Cameron Pugh, Delaney Eckert

Mr. Outlaw Award – Zane Cox

Ms. Outlaw Award – Gracie Thomas

Drew Walston Award – Zane Cox, Gabby Strasner

