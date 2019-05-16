ASP: No more driver’s tests to be offered in Murfreesboro

The Arkansas State Police has informed Mayor Rodney Fagan that it will no longer offer driver’s license testing in Murfreesboro.

Fagan has repeatedly attempted to secure the service for the city for the last year and argued that since Murfreesboro is the county seat the service should be readily available.

ASP Troop K Commander Ron Casey wrote in a letter dated April 30 to Mayor Fagan that the testing location will not reopen in “the foreseeable future.”

“As the testing numbers dhow, the justification to send an examiner to your location does not weigh against the need in the more populated areas. It is imperative that I keep two examiners at our Hot Springs location at Troop K on a daily basis.”

“I’m not done with this,” Fagan told members of the Murfreesboro City Council Monday night.

