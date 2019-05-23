Ashlock charged with 1st degree murder

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

montcnews2@windstream.net

HOT SPRINGS – Keith Ashlock has been charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of Jimmie Fryar. Fryar’s body was found in the trunk of Ashlock’s car during a traffic stop April 30.

Court documents do not offer any information regarding how Fryar, age 65 of Oden, died or where. Ashlock appeared in Garland County District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing May 17 via video. He is currently being held in the Garland County Jail.

He was initially charged with capital murder, but the charge was amended to first degree murder, a class Y felony. He pled not guilty to the charge and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to a statement released by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery of Fryar’s body occurred after a Garland County deputy attempted to execute a traffic stop April 30 at approximately 3:36 a.m. in Hot Springs. Ashlock, age 58 of Pine Ridge was driving an unlicensed Cadillac. According to the statement, Ashlock crashed his car through a gate at Hamilton Point Condominiums before fleeing on foot.

Ashlock was later located on top of a building. He was eventually convinced to come down from the building where he was taken into custody. He was charged with numerous misdemeanor charges including: fleeing in a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a class C misdemeanor; and obstruction of governmental operations, a class A misdemeanor. He was also charged with criminal mischief, a 1st class C felony.

Fryar’s body was discovered while officers took inventory of the contents in his vehicle after his arrest, officers discovered the body of a white male.

Like this: Like Loading...