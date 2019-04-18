The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Notice: Pleasant Valley Lodge No. 30 F. & A. M. meets on Saturday night before the full moon in each month. J. T. Holt, W.M. and E. G. Hale Secretary.

A horse belonging to John Coleman, who lives three and one-half miles south of Nashville, got a brush hung to its tail Tuesday evening about sundown and became frightened and started up the road at full speed. It ran through Nashville and when seen just after dark about four miles above here was still running as fast as it could. We learned it was caught above Centre Point after having run about 13 miles.

97 years ago: 1922

Big Chicken in Pecan Grove, Ouachita Production Credit Association’s building on North Main, circa: 1975

The Missionary Society of the Methodist Church held a reception last Tuesday for Miss Mary Tinny, who has just returned from Belgium after two years of missionary work. The reception was held at the home of Mrs. E. E. Hughes on Howard Street. A very interesting talk was made by Miss Tinny concerning her work in Belgium. Brick cream and cake were served.

(Adv.) Pre-Easter Sale, Ladies here is your chance to dress up for Easter and be in the latest style at a very low price. One assortment of dresses in taffeta, crepes and satins $12.95. One assortment of suits, $19.50. Come and get your share of the bargains. The Style Shop, Nashville

67 years ago: 1952

The Rich Mountain Electric Co-operative of Mena gave a very interesting show Monday night at the Fellowship Church, south of Dierks. Several wiring demonstrations were given and light bulbs were given away. The Co-op wants to thank County Agent E. A. Hansen for his hearty cooperation in the show and for making recordings.

Nashville and the surrounding area may be in for a siege of rabies among its dogs and livestock. Saturday at Little Rock, tests showed a fox hound impounded here was rabid. The dog is known to have attacked at least 75 other dogs in the area.

Lieutenant Wayne Lott of the US Navy took time off from his leave to give the children in Okay Grade School and Saratoga High School a dental checkup. The Round Committee together with the Saratoga-Okay PTA is very grateful to Lt. Lott for his service. We are very hopeful that we will be able to have the children’s eyes and ears tested by the end of this school term.

(Adv.) Cut cost on every haul. Get a Studebaker truck. It is a standout in gas economy. Puryear Motor Co. 308 North Main Street, telephone 23.

43 years ago: 1976

Virgil Kirby of Dierks is the new turkey calling champion of Howard County. Kirby won the title recently at the competition sponsored annually by the Dierks Jaycees

The Arkansas Historic Preservation program was told that Ebenezer Camp Ground has been approved for inclusion in the National Register. The addition of this property gives Arkansas a total of 161 national registered properties.

(Adv.) Outstanding! Where else could you find such a wide array of fine men’s clothing for every occasion?

Maybe New York City or you could just mosey on down to the biggest little store in Southwest Arkansas.

Come and see our complete line of traditional, contemporary, western and work clothing. Marcus Ray’s Country Gent, Nashville

