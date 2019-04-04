Sugar cookie class April 16 to raise funds for NJHS FCCLA

Tammy Elliott will be teaching the basics of decorating sugar cookies as part of a Nashville Junior High School FCCLA fundraiser.

The class will be held Tuesday, April 16 from 5- 7 p.m. or until complete in the NJHS FACS classroom

This will be a beginner class that will guide participants step-by-step as they decorate 15 Easter themed cookies to take home. “We will cover flooding and piping consistencies of icing. Outline techniques and simple designs and procedures will be demonstrated. Then you will decorate your cookies in class,” according to Elliott.

Baked cookies and icing will be provided as well as a box for bakers to take your cookie creations home in.

Tickets are $40. A check made out to NJHS FCCLA may be mailed to NJHS FCCLA, 1000 North 8th, Nashville, AR 71852 or cash or a check may be dropped off at the NJHS office by April 10.

All ticket sales are final. In the event one cannot attend the class, they may transfer theirticket to a friend. The maximum number of students is 25.

To sign up for the class or to ask questions, send an email to tammy.elliott@nashvillesd.com.

All proceeds will be used to help pay expenses for NJHS FCCLA members who will be attending the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., in June.

