Slate Rock Brewing celebrates anniversary with ribbon cutting

AMITY – The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce was honored to be able to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for their newest member Slate Rock Brewing Saturday, prior to their one year anniversary celebration.

The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Slate Rock Brewing to their membership. Chamber President Derwood Brett stated that the steady growth of mountain biking tourism to Montgomery County brings with it discerning beer drinkers looking for a place to relax after a long day on the trail.

“Slate Rock Brewing is the perfect place to sit and enjoy a nice cold locally brewed beer after a long day of riding through the Ouachita Mountains.” Brett stated.

Located just a short ride from Montgomery County, Slate Rock Brewing is located in Amity. It is a dream come true for owners Shawn and Orianne Burgess. The couple, who live in Montgomery County, got their first taste of brewing through a home brewing kit they bought as a wedding anniversary gift for one another some years back. As time went on they realized their hobby could be a perfect opportunity to start their own business.

With Clark County legalizing alcohol sales the pair felt Amity was the perfect location for their brewery. The plan to open a brewery grew to include a tap room that has served locals and visitors to our area alike for a year.



They have a regular menu of beers on tap that will whet the palate of even the toughest beer snob. They include Gold Rush IPA, Roots Irish Red, Fire Tower Stout, Hybrid Pale Ale, Elusive Oatmeal Stout and Copperhead IPA. Infused with habanero, the Copperhead IPA comes with a bite and is one of the more unique flavors on the menu. They also have a rotating variety of small batch seasonal beers to offer.

Two very special brews were on tap Saturday for their anniversary. They celebrated their anniversary with their Hoppy Anniversary IPA and a Black Bear Chocolate Stout.

You can sit and enjoy a pint of your favorite brew, or try something new if you wish. They also offer a variety of growlers in 32 ounce and 64 ounce sizes so you can take some home to enjoy whenever you wish.

They offer a small selection of snacks which include locally made bread, cheese balls and pretzels. The Burgess’s work hard to keep everything as locally produced as possible. The crackers they serve are made from grains they use in their brewing process.

One of the things that sets the taproom apart is the family atmosphere. The Burgess’s are the proud parents of two year old Eimeara. While in the planning stages for the taproom, they took special care to create an environment they would feel comfortable raising their daughter.

As a result, the taproom is very family friendly. They serve some of the best fresh brewed root beer in Arkansas. You can also get an old fashion root beer float.

Their latest addition is an outdoor seating area. They have covered seating, a fire pit, games for all ages and a sand box for the little ones.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the Summer Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They are located just off the roundabout at 113 S. Main Street in Amity.

For more information call (870) 342-5545, or check them out online at slaterockbrewing.com

