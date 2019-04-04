Schools can compete for special visit to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday

The Arkansas Agricultural Department and Arkansas Forestry Commission are giving the state’s schools a chance for a visit from Smokey Bear to help celebrate this 75th birthday. Eight classrooms will be randomly picked for the special visit.

To enter, classroom must submit a short “shout out” video to the AAD wishing Smokey a happy birthday.

Videos must clearly include the school name and class can clearly be heard and should be 15-30 seconds in length. Entrants are asked to like the AFC and AAD Facebook pages and share the video to both pages. Then the video needs to be posted to their school’s Facebook, making sure to add #SmokeyBear75, via messenger. The videos may also be posted to the school’s Twitter page with the above hashtag with the AAD and AFC tagged.

The final step will be to send an email to marketing@agricultural.arkansas.gov with the name of the school, city, county, what class in the video, how may students are in the class and the teacher’s name, email and phone number.

Entries will be accepted through April 19.

One class from each of the eight AFC district will be randomly selected for a one-hour birthday party.

Parties will be scheduled the first two weeks of May, depending on availability of Smokey Bear, prior to the school year ending for summer break.

