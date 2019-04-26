Obituary: Vera Virginia Pate, 90, of Van Buren

Vera Virginia Pate, age 90, a resident of Van Buren, Ar., passed from this life and gained her heavenly home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

Vera was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Sweet Apple, Ark., to John B. and Berta Mae Luttrell. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend.

She married Bartie Pate on Feb. 26, 1946, and he was the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bartie; her brothers, Irvin Luttrell, Bill Luttrell, and “Sonny” Elbert Watts; one sister, Addie Mae Merrie; and one grandson, Charles Cole Pate.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Merle and Nancy Pate of Ozark, Ark., and Rick and Carol Pate of Oliver Springs, Ark.; two granddaughters, Mardel Long and Delanna Jones; one grandson, Brian Long; two great-grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and one special friend, Vonda Rooks.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pate will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 23, 2019, at the Free Holiness Church in Athens, Ark., with Tracy Welch and Shane Pair officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 p.m., until service time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hopes Creek Retirement Center, Restore Home Healthcare, Elite Home Healthcare, and Kindred at Home.

