Obituary: Tom Lewis ‘Stormy’ Blagg, 91, of Dierks

Tom Lewis “Stormy” Blagg, 91, of Dierks died Saturday, April 6, 2019.

He was born June 18, 1927, the son of the late James and Mary James Blagg.

He was a World War II veteran, was retired from Weyerhaeuser and was a member of Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Nichols Blagg; his son, Gary Blagg; two sisters, Eunice Blagg Pate and Dorma Blagg Hunter; and a brother, Buddy Blagg.

Survivors include grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Scott Kitchens and Jaron Tipton officiating. Burial followed in the Fellowship Cemetery.

