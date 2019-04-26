Obituary: Susanne Marie Chambers-Jones, 70, of Conway

Susanne Marie Chambers-Jones, age 70, of Conway, Ark., went to her Eternal Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Conway.

She was born Sept. 30, 1948 in Vienna, Austria, to Joe D. Chambers and Margaret Krejcarek Chambers. She was a retired Home Health Caretaker and a Catholic.

She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved taking care of other people, often putting them ahead of herself. She loved knitting, crocheting and reading history books. She come to the United States from Austria when she was eight years old.

Preceding her in death was a son, Jeremiah Jones, and a grandson, James Earl Jones.

Her survivors include: her parents, Joe D. and Margaret Chambers of Nashville; two sons, John P. and James L. Jones both of Conway; two daughters, Millie S. Jones -Gosnell of Texarkana, Ark., and Margaret E. Jones- Davis of Conway; a brother, Joe A. Chambers of Nashville; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends.

A visitation was held Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held later. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

