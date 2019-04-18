Obituary: Ron Combs, 56, of Nashville

Ron Combs, 56, of Nashville, died April 12, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, to Beatrice Griffith Combs and the late Flem Combs.

He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was preceded in death by a baby brother, Steven Douglas Combs, and stepfather, Hershel Jester.

Survivors include: his mother, Beatrice Jester of Camden; a daughter ,Anna Austin of Pell City, Ala.; a son, Coty Combs of Nashville; a brother, Flem Combs, Jr., of Mineral Springs; six sisters, Sherry Combs of Center Point, Mickey Prodell of Nashville, Karen Combs of Murfreesboro, Libby Watkins of Columbus, Ohio, Melenna Horn of Camden, and Melvina Combs of Hot Springs; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service was held at the Kingdom Hall in Hope, Ark., at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

