Obituary: Ralph Goodson of Charleston

Ralph Goodson, who resided in Charleston, Ark., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Charleston. He was born July 8, 1937, in Nashville, Ark., to the late Thomas Lewis Goodson and Esther Eliza (Chambers) Goodson. He was 81 years old. He was preceded in death also by a brother, Wayne Goodson.

Ralph was a retired state highway department supervisor for 45 years for the Arkansas State Highway Department. He was a graduate of Nashville High School in Nashville, Ark., and he was a member of Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church near Bloomer.

A celebration of life was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6th, at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church near Bloomer, with the Rev. Bob Loyd, Rev. Jimmy Cook, and Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. The body will be cremated following the service. Burial of cremains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, at a later date, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Kay (Appleton) Goodson; two daughters, Roxie Smith and husband Carlton of Ozark, and Sonya Palarino of Cecil; a son, Roger Goodson and wife Angie of Ratcliff; his step-children, Carri Corbitt and husband David of Scranton and Bob Loyd and wife Deana of Little Rock; two sisters, Sue Sutton of Conway and Pat Morrow of Nashville, Tenn.; one brother, Doug Goodson and wife Neva of Nashville, Ark.; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Dalton Palarino, Eric Goodson, Connor Palarino, Cody Goodson, Brayden Smith, and Kendel Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were “Highway Brothers” of the Arkansas State Highway Department.

The family visited with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church near Bloomer.

Public viewing began Friday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Cornerstone FWBC @ 29201 Hwy. 22, Charleston, AR 72933 for future building projects.

