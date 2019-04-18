Obituary: Penelope ‘Penny’ Searles Noel, 76, of Dierks

Penelope “Penny” Searles Noel, 76, of Dierks, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was born July 8, 1942, in Plainfield, N.J., the daughter of William Linton and Barbara Holden Searles.

She was a seamstress and a member of the Dierks United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael Noel and wife, Malinda, and Christopher Noel, all of Dierks; a daughter, Dianna Noel Hollo and husband, Joseph, of Pittsburg, Penn.; a sister, Judy Rizzo of Lewisburg, Tenn.; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A memorial visitation for Mrs. Noel will be held at 6-8:00 p.m

