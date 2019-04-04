Obituary: Mary Evorie Brack Ward, 93, of Murfreesboro

Mary Evorie Brock Ward, age 93, made her transition from this life to her life in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her son, Grady Brock Ward, and her husband Lemuel Grady Ward.

She was born Oct. 26, 1925, in the home of her parents, Harry Stanley Brock and Pearl Mae Stuart Brock, on Prairie Creek in Murfreesboro, Ark.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne Jones and husband, Tom, of Murfreesboro, AR; her grandson, Davey Jones and wife, Melissa, of Murfreesboro, Ark.; her granddaughter Catherine McKnight and husband, Tracy, of Murfreesboro, Ark.; her five great-grandchildren, Grady, Josey, and Rhett Jones, Hannah, and Cole McKnight all of Murfreesboro, Ark.; her brother-in-law of almost 78 years Dr. Hiram Ward and wife Janice of Murfreesboro; her nephew Richard Ward of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; her niece Ruth Ward of Little Rock, Ark.; Her family was the joy of her life, and everything she did was always with her family in mind.

She began her teaching career at the age of 50 and taught elementary school until she retired 15 years later.

Evorie was saved during a revival meeting at the Christian Church here in Murfreesboro, when she was 14. She recalled that the invitation hymn was “When the Roll Is Called up Yonder.” Evorie joined the Baptist Church in 1946 when Lemuel convinced her to “see the light.” She taught in various capacities through the years. She started the nursery in the old 1938 church. She started the Golden Age Club and continued to cook and serve for 25 years.

Visitation was be 9:00 a.m, until service time, Wednesday, April 3, at the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, at First Baptist Church, burial followed in Murfreesboro Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

