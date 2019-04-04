Obituary: Lula Beatrice McCain, 85, of McCaskill

Lula Beatrice McCain, 85, of McCaskill, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Arkadelphia.

She was born July 16, 1933, in McCaskill, the daughter of the late Homer and Iva Blackmon Rhodes.

She was a member of the Ridgeway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McCain; two daughters, Kelli Shankles, infant Cecil Rene McCain, a brother, A.J. Rhodes, and one sister, Thalia Curtis.

Survivors include: two sons, James McCain and wife, Millie of McCaskill, and Rick McCain and wife, Lisa of Bodcaw; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, March 29, at Friendship Cemetery with Bro. James McCain officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

