Obituary: Illene Friday Snow, 84, of Nashville

Mrs. Illene Friday Snow, age 84, a resident of Nashville, and former resident of Lockesburg, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

She was born to Elon Alphonso and Fannie Mae Cannon Friday in Lockesburg, Ark., on May 12, 1934.

She was a 1952 graduate of Lockesburg High School, and married the love of her life, Edgar D. Snow in 1953. She was a retired electronic technician for Nash Electronics, as well as a homemaker. She loved her Lord and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lockesburg, where she taught first grade Sunday School for over 20 years. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, cooking, and traveling, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Illene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 55 years, Edgar; a great-grandchild, Madison May; and her siblings, Lucy Ross, Julia Rettmann, and Ron Friday.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy and Tim Johnson of Texarkana, Ark., and Lanie Snow of Nashville, Ark.; three grandchildren, Sarah Johnson of Texarkana, Daniel and his wife, Falon Johnson of Horatio, and Steven and his wife, Elizabeth Johnson of Ashdown; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Soper of Texarkana, Knox Johnson and Perry Johnson both of Horatio, Jack Johnson and J. D. Johnson both of Ashdown, Eden Johnson and Eli Johnson both of Texarkana, Texas; three sisters, Elverna Sykes, and Velma Owens both of Lockesburg, and Sharon Davis of Dierks, Ark., as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Illene Snow was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Lockesburg with Bro. Jaron Tipton officiating. Burial followed in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lockesburg, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen, Ark. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the First Baptist Church of Lockesburg. You may send an online sympathy message at www.chandlerfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Ouachita Regional Hospice, 602 De Queen Street, Mena, AR 71953, or the Lockesburg Fire Department First Responders, P.O. Box 90, Lockesburg, AR 71846.

