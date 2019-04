Dale Earl Knoll, 62, died March 27, 2019.

He was an accountant.

He was preceded in death by his father, James (Jimmy) Knoll. He is survived by his mother, Earline Knoll of Hot Springs; a brother, Kenneth Knoll of McCaskill; a sister, Elaine Hembey, of Hot Springs; also nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home. Online at littlerockfuneralhome.com.

