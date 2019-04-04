Obituary: Charles Bagley, 77, of Dierks

Charles Bagley, age 77, of Dierks, Ark., passed away Thursday, March 28, 2018, in Nashville, Ark. He was born April 14, 1941 to the late Cora Ettie Keaster Bagley and Luther Bagley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Ettie Bagley and Luther Coy Bagley.

Mr. Charles was a member of Assembly of God in Nashville, Ark. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved spending time tending to his garden.

Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie J. Bagley of 57 years of Dierks, Ark.; one son, Bobby Bagley and wife Jennifer of De Queen, Ark, two daughters, Barbra Pitts and husband Ricky of McAlester, Okla.; Tammy Vasseau of Mena, Ark.; one brother, Coy Bagley of Nashville, Ark.; three sisters Mary Lamb of Hope, Ark.; Bonnie McKee of Dierks, Ark.; Rosie Eeds of Broken Bow, OK; six grandchildren, James Pitts, Charles Lee Pitts, Brian Bagley, Stephanie Welch, Colby Vasseau, Chisum Vasseau; eight great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation wase 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Kenny Martin officiating; graveside followed at Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

