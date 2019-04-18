Obituary: Billy Fred Epton, 77, of McCaskill

Billy Fred Epton, 77, of McCaskill, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Nashville, the son of the late Fred Epton and Elgie Lewis Epton.

He was a rodeo bullfighter, an Army veteran, and was a member of the Rafter J Cowboy Church in Hope.

Survivors include: three children, James Epton of Forney, Texas, Jessica Epton of Kansas, Okla., and Jeremy Epton of Forney, Texas; two sisters, Joyce Smith of McCaskill and Pat King of Memphis, Tenn.; a brother, Harold B. Epton of Nashville; and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held by the family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Bingen. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

Like this: Like Loading...