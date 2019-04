Betty Steward, 77, of McCaskill died Monday, April 15, 2019, at a Texarkana hospital. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with a wake from5-7 Friday, April 26 at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Dodson Street Church of Christ in Nashville. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., of Hope.

