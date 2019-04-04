NPC TO HOST NOLAN RICHARDSON

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas – National Park College (NPC) will host An Evening with Nolan Richardson Tuesday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. in The Kettle.





Tickets include dinner and are $40 per person, $400 per table of 10, or $500 for a sponsorship that includes a table for 10, logo on event signage, social media recognition, and photo opportunities with Richardson. Proceeds from the event will support Nighthawk Athletics. Tickets can be purchased at np.edu/athletics.



Coach Nolan Richardson is best known for his tenure at the University of Arkansas where he won the 1994 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. Elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, he coached teams to winning a Division I Basketball National Championship, an NIT championship, and a Junior College National Championship, making him the only coach to win all three championships. During his 22 seasons of coaching in NCAA Division I, Richardson made a post-season tournament appearance 20 times.

National Park College was established in 1973 and is located in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The College enrolls over 7,500 credit and non-credit students per year. NPC is a comprehensive two-year institution offering associate degrees and certificates as well as continuing education, community services and workforce training.

