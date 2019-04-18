New librarian named for Tollette Library

On April 10, 2019, the librarian of Tollette Branch Library, Wilma Lafferty gave the responsibility of the library over to Elias “Julio” Fuentes.

Lafferty’s resignation was accepted by the Howard County Library Board on April 1. At that same meeting, Fuentes was hired to take over the position.

Fuentes has been working for the Howard County Public Library in Nashville on Saturdays for a year now. He has worked previously at the Fayetteville Public Library in its circulation department before moving to the local area.

Fuentes retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2000 and worked at University of Arkansas Little Rock in the Computing Services department for 10 years before moving to Fayetteville.

He is also a graduate of the American Library Association (ALA) Certified Library Support Staff program.

When asked about her time working at the Tollette Library, Lafferty said, “It has been a great privilege to serve this wonderful town as librarian for the Tollette Library the past six years. I have grown to love and respect this community.

“A big shout to the previous librarians and the volunteers past and present who pitch in to make the library better. They have been invaluable at keeping the library functioning for the Tollette community and the surrounding areas.”

Lafferty also noted, “I am very pleased to have such a great successor. Julio Fuentes is energetic, highly competent, personable and forward-thinking. He will serve the community of Tollette with verve and skill.”

Fuentes would also like to acknowledge the great job Lafferty has done with the library.

“The time and effort Wilma has invested in the library is clearly evident and she has left to me a wonderful library,” he said.

“I would also like to thank the Tollette Senior Citizens group for their warm welcome and generous hospitality that they’ve shown me these past few weeks. They are a wonderful and fun group I have had the privilege to come to know.”

Fuentes said he is looking forward to working at the Tollette Library as the statewide Summer Reading Program gets underway this coming summer after school lets out.

“I hope that we will have a good number of children and teens make use of the library and enroll in the reading program.”

To find out more about the summer program go online to the Tollette Library’s Facebook page or call the Tollette Library at (870) 287-7166 on Mondays or Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information.

The new librarian is also looking for volunteers to help with summer events and programs this year.

Persons who would like to assist at the library can contact Fuentes at (870) 287-7166.

