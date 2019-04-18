MS ABC Preschool now taking 2019-2020 applications

ATTENTION PARENTS:

The Mineral Springs ABC Preschool is now taking applications for the 2019-2020 School year.

If your child will be 3 years old before August 1, 2019, or is 4 years old he or she may be eligible for preschool. Applications can be picked up at the Mineral Springs Elementary office or at the Saratoga campus.

To apply, you will need:

-Birth Certificate

-Social Security Card

-Proof of income (2017 W-2, 2017 tax return, a months worth of pay stubs)

-Immunization records

Openings fill up fast! For questions you can contact us at (870) 287-4748 ext.290

