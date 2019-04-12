Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce announces volunteer of the year award winners

The Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce announced winners in the volunteer of the year categories at the conclusion of their annual Chamber Banquet Thursday, April 11.
Justin Neel was awarded the Man of the Year award.
Anita Watson was awarded the Woman of the Year award. (Pictured is Dr. Mary Ann Shaw receiving the award on her behalf)
Ouachita Artists Gallery was selected as Business of the Year. (Pictured is Debbie Bunting receiving the award on behalf of the gallery)
Old Norman High School Preservation Program was selected as Non-Profit Organization of the Year. (Pictured is Betty Ruth Williams receiving the award on behalf of the organization)
See next week’s issue of the Montgomery County News for a full recap of the banquet.