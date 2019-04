The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mobile Mammo Van will provide one-site mammograms at Mineral Springs High School on April 18, starting at 9 a.m.

The scans are for women age 40 and over that are due for a mammogram and will be offered to those with or without insurance.

Pre-registration is required and mammograms are by appointment only. To pre-register or for more information, call (800) 259-8794.

