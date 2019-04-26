Local businessman to be inducted into state’s Outdoor Hall of Fame

A Nashville businessman will be inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at ceremonies in August in Little Rock.

The announcement was by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The honoree is Woody Futrell, owner of Futrell Marine in Nashville.

According to an Arkansas Game and Fish public announcement:

“For Woody Futrell, boats were both vocation and avocation. An avid boat racer in the 1950s, he took over the family business, Futrell Marine, which his father Dan Futrell established in 1948. Under Dan’s guidance, Woody quickly learned the ropes of the business and would become one of the most well-known and respected businessmen in retail boating, to be numbered among the industry elite via national design, sales and service awards multiple times over.”

Other 2019 inductees include:

MaryAnn King, London, Ark., considered the most knowledgeable in the state on using native plants in the landscape

Tommy and Catherine Murchison, Cabot, who founded the Arkansas Big Buck Classic.

The McCollum Family, Stuttgart, credited with refining the business model of the modern duck club.

“Every year, the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation recognizes individuals whose contributions to the great outdoors transcends mere hobby,” said Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. “The individuals we honor have devoted their time, energy and passion for the outdoors in such a way that preserves and enhances our wild spaces for generations to come. We are proud to once again recognize such outstanding Arkansans.”

Honorees will be recognized during the 28th Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet, slated for Saturday, August 24, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Tickets for the event are $125 and tables of ten are available for $1,250 each. The night will include dinner, live and silent auctions and induction ceremony. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event support the year-round work of the Foundation, which helps introduce hundreds to the joy of the outdoors every year. AGFF’s mission supports Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) initiatives, particularly those aimed at getting young people unplugged and engaged in Arkansas’s outdoors.

Established in 1982, the Foundation is an independently operated 501c3 non-profit organization that serves as the fundraising adjunct to the AGFC. Its membership includes men and women who are passionate about promoting hunting, fishing and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas.

To purchase tickets to the event or for more information, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation office at 501-223-6468 or email agff@agff.org.

