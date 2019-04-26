Howard County tax assessor in ICU after surgeries

Howard County Tax Assessor Debbie Teague was apparently stricken with a brain aneurysm during the Easter weekend, and was taken by helicopter to UAMS where she has undergone surgeries.

Teague, the wife of Sen. Larry Teague of Nashville, was apparently stricken at about 5 a.m. Sunday. First responders from the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Teague home midway between Nashville and Center Point. A spokesperson from the VFD said that the Pafford Ambulance Service was already at the home. She was transferred to a Texarkana hospital, then flown to UAMS where she has reportedly undergone two surgeries. She is in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and her condition was listed as critical by mid-morning Tuesday.

