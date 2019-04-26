Busy season for Farmers’ Market expected, lots of volunteers needed

Howard County Farmers’ Market needs additional volunteers to help this year during market season, according to new market manager, Julio Fuentes.

Fuentes, who served as a day manager throughout the season last year, said that last year the market was very busy during peak season, and this year market volunteers are anticipating even more activity.

Volunteers are especially needed in the following areas:

1) Hospitality Associate/Kitchen Manager – Each Friday May through September a local business or civic group sponsors the Market’s “hospitality table” by bringing refreshments and information about their business or group. The Hospitality Associate/Kitchen Manager welcomes the Hospitality Sponsors, assists them with setting up their table, and keeps the table supplied with coffee and supplies. The Hospitality Associate also works with the market manager to ensure safe food-handling procedures are followed at the hospitality table and in the kitchen. The Hospitality Associate will need to be at market at 6:30 a.m. each Friday.

2) Parking Director – Fuentes said that the market can get very busy when produce starts coming in during early summer and when the garden workshops, Kidz Klub programs and other activities get underway. The Market is adding parking space and several handicapped parking spots this year to accommodate the increased traffic during peak season and will need at least one individual to help direct traffic flow and parking during market hours. The Parking Director will need to be at market at 6:30 a.m. each Friday.

3) Flower bed adoptions – There are several flower beds around the Market Pavilion that Market organizers are hoping to improve this year. Volunteers are needed to adopt a bed or to help plant and maintain beds. Also, donations of historic plants, especially ones from local home sites, are especially welcome. This activity can be done at any time and does not need to be performed during market hours.

4) Musicians – The market would like to have local musicians at the market this year and is looking for musicians to volunteer. This could be an opportunity for local musicians to reach potential paying customers and promote their services.

5) Volunteers to assist with NDOG and Kidz Klub activities – Volunteers are also needed to assist with NDOG (Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden) maintenance, activities and garden demos as well as programs offered for children at the adjacent NDOG’s Kidz Klub.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Fuentes at (870) 200-3883.

