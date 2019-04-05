5K to kick off Peach Blossom Festival May 3

The annual Peach Blossom Festival sponsored by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce will kick off Friday night, May 3 with the fourth annual Peach Blossom Festival 5K at the Nashville City Park.

The 5K, hosted by The CALL of Howard County, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

(For more information about how to participate in the 5K visit the Peach Blossom Festival 5K Facebook.)

The festival will continue with a full day Saturday, May 4, at the park.

The event will include entertainment, a car show, tractor show, peach ice cream, vendors and more.

The Arkansas state peach pie championship will be determined at the festival.

Cooks are invited to enter their home-baked peach pies for the opportunity to be named the best in the state for 2019.

There will also be a peach cobbler contest during the festival.

Activities will begin with homemade breakfast sold out of the park’s concession stand starting at 7:30 a.m.

The remainder of the schedule includes:

Open mic 9-10 a.m.

Peach pie judging 10 a.m.

Peach cobbler judging 10:30 a.m.

Fried pie eating contest 11:30 a.m.

Band 10:30 a.m. -12 noon

Elvis 12-1:30 p.m.

Corn hole tournament starting at 1 p.m.

Living Rock Church 1:30 p.m.

The day will also include a car show and a tractor show beginning that morning.

Festival T-shirts are available. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for more information.

