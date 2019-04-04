48 interested in Nashville School District’s 4 positions

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Vacancies in four positions in the Nashville School District may soon be filled, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

The district has finished taking applications for high school girls basketball and track coach, junior high girls basketball and track coach, high school band director, and primary school assistant principal.

Interviews are underway, and Graham expects to call a special school board meeting “late this week or early next. I’d like to get it nailed.”

The search produced 28 official applicants for the basketball positions, 12 for band director and eight for assistant principal.

The new hires will succeed Ron Alexander, high school girls basketball and track; Laura Kidd, junior high basketball and track; Sarah Jo Morris, high school band director; and Nathan Evans, primary school assistant principal who will be principal in 2019-20.

Two of the basketball applicants are junior high only; the rest are high school or junior high.

Basketball applicants include the following:

Jeremy Cude, Cave City

Alicia Batte, Fordyce (junior high only)

Damon Williams, Nashville

Aaron Worthen, Nashville

John Martin, Nashville

Tyler Timms, Cossatot River

Chris Clinton, DeWitt

Spencer Kizes, Gurdon

Dylan Lenihan, Charleston

Jeremy Carson, Clinton

Rebekah McCoy, Bauxite

Maddie McRae, Benton (junior high only)

Kirby Hinton, White Hall

Donnie Derfler, Malvern

Charles Lowery, Murfreesboro

Fred Morris, Philadelphia, Miss.

Zeke Green, Horatio

Austin Kidd, Spring Hill, Ark.

Darren Horn, Murfreesboro

Justin Mackey, Lafayette County

Chris Jones, Lake Village

Brad Slatton, Carlisle

Ricky Atchison, Omaha, Ark.

Shawn Caldwell, Cedar Ridge

Jordan Riley, Two Rivers

Ronnie Smith, Harrisburg

Chris Brown, Fayetteville

Skyler King, Green County Tech

Band director applicants include the following:

Joshua Fugit, Lead Hill School District

Julie Eckhardt, Forgan, Okla.

Vallera Kegley, Henderson State graduate, 2018

Tyler Barnes, Henderson State graduate, 2018

Amy Benson, last teaching position at Marion Intermediate School. She applied for the choir only position, not band.

Nicholas Liebi – U of A student intern at Springdale Har-Bar

Brooke Cole – Arkansas State student intern at Nettleton School District

Jeremy Drymon, currently at Dierks School District

Alex Goff, junior high director at Nashville

Daniel Dunn, Horatio School District

John Killgo, Texarkana ISD

Ryan Alexander, adjudication instruction and compositional arranging with other schools from 2012-present

Primary school assistant principal applicants include the following:

Tabitha Jones

Katelyn Teague

Hannah Tupor

Karlie Worley

Heather Harmon

Miranda Serrano

Twyla Nichols

Krysta Parker

In all, there were 48 applicants for the district’s four openings.

“I was taken aback by the number of official applicants,” Graham said. “I’m pleased with the overall pool. We’ll be in good shape” when the selections are made.

