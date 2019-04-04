48 interested in Nashville School District’s 4 positions

By John R. Schirmer
News-Leader staff
Vacancies in four positions in the Nashville School District may soon be filled, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.
The district has finished taking applications for high school girls basketball and track coach, junior high girls basketball and track coach, high school band director, and primary school assistant principal.
Interviews are underway, and Graham expects to call a special school board meeting “late this week or early next. I’d like to get it nailed.”
The search produced 28 official applicants for the basketball positions, 12 for band director and eight for assistant principal.
The new hires will succeed Ron Alexander, high school girls basketball and track; Laura Kidd, junior high basketball and track; Sarah Jo Morris, high school band director; and Nathan Evans, primary school assistant principal who will be principal in 2019-20.
Two of the basketball applicants are junior high only; the rest are high school or junior high.
Basketball applicants include the following:
Jeremy Cude, Cave City
Alicia Batte, Fordyce (junior high only)
Damon Williams, Nashville
Aaron Worthen, Nashville
John Martin, Nashville
Tyler Timms, Cossatot River
Chris Clinton, DeWitt
Spencer Kizes, Gurdon
Dylan Lenihan, Charleston
Jeremy Carson, Clinton
Rebekah McCoy, Bauxite
Maddie McRae, Benton (junior high only)
Kirby Hinton, White Hall
Donnie Derfler, Malvern
Charles Lowery, Murfreesboro
Fred Morris, Philadelphia, Miss.
Zeke Green, Horatio
Austin Kidd, Spring Hill, Ark.
Darren Horn, Murfreesboro
Justin Mackey, Lafayette County
Chris Jones, Lake Village
Brad Slatton, Carlisle
Ricky Atchison, Omaha, Ark.
Shawn Caldwell, Cedar Ridge
Jordan Riley, Two Rivers
Ronnie Smith, Harrisburg
Chris Brown, Fayetteville
Skyler King, Green County Tech
Band director applicants include the following:
Joshua Fugit, Lead Hill School District
Julie Eckhardt, Forgan, Okla.
Vallera Kegley, Henderson State graduate, 2018
Tyler Barnes, Henderson State graduate, 2018
Amy Benson, last teaching position at Marion Intermediate School. She applied for the choir only position, not band.
Nicholas Liebi – U of A student intern at Springdale Har-Bar
Brooke Cole – Arkansas State student intern at Nettleton School District
Jeremy Drymon, currently at Dierks School District
Alex Goff, junior high director at Nashville
Daniel Dunn, Horatio School District
John Killgo, Texarkana ISD
Ryan Alexander, adjudication instruction and compositional arranging with other schools from 2012-present
Primary school assistant principal applicants include the following:
Tabitha Jones
Katelyn Teague
Hannah Tupor
Karlie Worley
Heather Harmon
Miranda Serrano
Twyla Nichols
Krysta Parker
In all, there were 48 applicants for the district’s four openings.
“I was taken aback by the number of official applicants,” Graham said. “I’m pleased with the overall pool. We’ll be in good shape” when the selections are made.