22nd Radiothon May 14 for HCCC

For the 22nd year, the Howard County Children’s Center and the Nashville Rotary Club will take to the airwaves for the annual Radiothon fund-raiser.
The event will be Tuesday, May 14, in the HCCC Multi-Purpose Room, and it will be broadcast on KTYC 88.5 FM, the radio station for UA-Cossatot. It will also be livestreamed on the center’s website: howardcountychildrenscenter.com.
The event will also be open to the public’s attendance and there will be food and refreshments at the Multi-Purpose Room. Clients of the center and their parents and supporters will be interviewed and some will entertain. The event will be live from 5-8 p.m. Persons may call 1-870-845-1211 to make pledges.
The event raises funds to provide care and support for children and adults with disabilities. The goal is to build a sustainable annual fund to support the mission of HCCC.
“By choosing to financially support our programs and services, you help tiny babies development into busy toddlers; graduate preschoolers and send them to kindergarten; provide education and employment for adults who otherwise would not have the opportunity to work or attend school,” said HCCC administrator Rose Ray.
Adult clients can participate in a daily living skills program and in a work activity program in which they earn money and become more independent.
Donations may be mailed to HCCC, 1577 Hwy. 371 W., Nashville, AR 7152. All donations are tax deductible.