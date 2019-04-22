22nd Radiothon May 14 for HCCC

For the 22nd year, the Howard County Children’s Center and the Nashville Rotary Club will take to the airwaves for the annual Radiothon fund-raiser.

The event will be Tuesday, May 14, in the HCCC Multi-Purpose Room, and it will be broadcast on KTYC 88.5 FM, the radio station for UA-Cossatot. It will also be livestreamed on the center’s website: howardcountychildrenscenter.com.

The event will also be open to the public’s attendance and there will be food and refreshments at the Multi-Purpose Room. Clients of the center and their parents and supporters will be interviewed and some will entertain. The event will be live from 5-8 p.m. Persons may call 1-870-845-1211 to make pledges.

The event raises funds to provide care and support for children and adults with disabilities. The goal is to build a sustainable annual fund to support the mission of HCCC.

“By choosing to financially support our programs and services, you help tiny babies development into busy toddlers; graduate preschoolers and send them to kindergarten; provide education and employment for adults who otherwise would not have the opportunity to work or attend school,” said HCCC administrator Rose Ray.

Adult clients can participate in a daily living skills program and in a work activity program in which they earn money and become more independent.

Donations may be mailed to HCCC, 1577 Hwy. 371 W., Nashville, AR 7152. All donations are tax deductible.

Like this: Like Loading...