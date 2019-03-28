Voting for 2019 Chamber awards underway

Pat Smith, chairperson of the upcoming annual Chamber community banquet, advises that voting for the annual awards opens immediately and closes on Wednesday, April 3. Winners will be announced at the banquet on April 11.

Here are the top three nominees in each category.

Woman of the Year:

Dicey Miller

Debbie Balicki

Anita Watson

Man of the Year:

Clay Van Horn

Justin Neel

Chris Elder

Business of the Year:

Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio

Bates Sales and Service

Marilyn’s Old Country Store

Non-profit of the Year:

The Old Norman High School

Mount Ida Youth Athletic Association

MCCPA (Montgomery County Council for the Performing Arts.

Voting offers three options, all easy.

Residents can vote by encircling the name they choose in this article and delivering their votes to the chamber office, calling votes in to the chamber office between 10am and 12 pm Monday – Saturday, or (simplest of all) sending an email to director@mtidachamber.com.

Smith said “now would be a really good time to vote.”

