Tooth Fairy makes stop at Nashville ABC

News-Leader photos/JOHN BALCH Kids Dental Center in Nashville sent the Tooth Fairy to visit Nashville ABC Preschool students last week spread the word about dental care. Student Maggie McElyea (above) was called on to play the role of the dentist in one demonstration while her classmates - Camila Torres, Blake Hill, Gavyn Cooper, Allison and Tori Ireland - helped determine what kind of things, like popcorn, that can dirty teeth.

