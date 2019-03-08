Home Breaking News Tooth Fairy makes stop at Nashville ABC Breaking News Tooth Fairy makes stop at Nashville ABC By Nashville News Leader - March 8, 2019 22 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet News-Leader photos/JOHN BALCH Kids Dental Center in Nashville sent the Tooth Fairy to visit Nashville ABC Preschool students last week spread the word about dental care. Student Maggie McElyea (above) was called on to play the role of the dentist in one demonstration while her classmates - Camila Torres, Blake Hill, Gavyn Cooper, Allison and Tori Ireland - helped determine what kind of things, like popcorn, that can dirty teeth. Like this:Like Loading... Related